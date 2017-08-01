Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Officer working security fatally shot shoplifting suspect

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
Baltimore County police investigate a fatal shooting outside a store Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Catonsville, Md. Authorities said a police officer working security at the store fatally shot a man suspected of shoplifting during a confrontation. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Baltimore Sun via AP)


CATONSVILLE, Md. — Authorities say a police officer working security at a Maryland grocery store fatally shot a shoplifting suspect as the officer was dragged by a vehicle.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jen Peach said by telephone that the off-duty officer was working security at the Giant Food store in Catonsville early Tuesday and was alerted to a shoplifting suspect.

Police tweeted that the officer confronted the man, who had gotten into a vehicle and shot the man as the officer was dragged 108 feet. Peach says the man died at the scene. The officer wasn't injured.

Peach didn't know the races of the officer or the man who was fatally shot.

Peach says a second man on the scene complained of pain and was taken to a hospital.

