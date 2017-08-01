Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Company blamed for Outer Banks power outage facing lawsuits

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
FILE- In this July 28, 2017, file photo, Aaron Howe cooks in the dark kitchen at the Island Convenience Store in Rodanthe on Hatteras Island. Repair crews worked Monday, July 31, to restore electricity to more than 70 miles (112 kilometers) of Outer Banks beaches where thousands of visitors were forced to leave last week after construction crews building a new bridge sliced through power lines. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)
Vehicles line up at the a gas station on Thursday, July 27, 2017, on Ocracoke Island on North Carolina's Outer Banks, as visitors leave the island and residents fuel up. An estimated 10,000 tourists were ordered Thursday to evacuate the island after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people stranded without air conditioning or places to eat. (C. Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lawsuits are pending against a construction company blamed for a power outage on North Carolina's Outer Banks, forcing visitors off the beaches and leaving tourist-dependent businesses without income.

At least three lawsuits filed this week seek compensation from PCL Construction. Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he believes the company responsible should pay for damages once all the facts are known.

Lawsuits filed in state and federal courts say the company building the long-needed replacement bridge over Oregon Inlet was negligent and should pay for the financial losses suffered by businesses at the peak of vacation season.

About 50,000 tourists were forced to leave Ocracoke and Hatteras islands after last Thursday's outage and repairs are continuing.

The company didn't respond to messages seeking its response to the lawsuits.

