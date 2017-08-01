Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Family of bullied 12-year-old to sue school district over her suicide

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
In this undated photo provided by Dianne Grossman, Grossman, right, poses with her daughter Mallory Grossman. The New Jersey mother is suing her late daughter's school district because she says they didn't do enough to stop cyber bullying against her daughter that led the 12-year-old to kill herself. (Courtesy of Dianne Grossman via AP)
Dianne, center, and Seth Grossman, right, parents of Mallory Grossman, look as their attorney, Bruce Nagel, holds up a cell phone during a news conference in Roseland, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. The New Jersey mother is suing her late daughter's school district because she says they didn't do enough to stop cyber bullying against her daughter that led the 12-year-old to kill herself. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ROSELAND, N.J. — The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.

An attorney for the family of Mallory Grossman said Tuesday that he's filing a notice of intent to sue the Rockaway Township school district for negligence.

Mallory took her own life in June after what her family says was months of bullying by several of her classmates.

Attorney Bruce Nagel says Mallory's parents pleaded with school officials but “nothing was done.”

Messages left for the school district's attorney and superintendent seeking comment weren't immediately returned Tuesday.

