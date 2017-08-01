Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

HIV-positive aide charged with sexually abusing dozens of schoolboys

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
Carlos Deangelo Bell

WALDORF, Md. — A teachers' aide and track coach described as a "predator" by a county prosecutor now faces more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse and other offenses.

Local media reported on Monday that the 119 counts against 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell include infecting or trying to infect three schoolboys with HIV, filming them in sex acts, giving them marijuana and other crimes from May 2015 to June 2017.

The FBI is on the case. Charles County prosecutor Tony Covington says 11 of the 24 male victims have yet to be identified.

Sheriff Troy Berry says a video on one of Bell's electronic devices shows him appearing to have sex with a boy inside a classroom.

Bell's attorney, Jeffrey Griffith, says Bell is looking forward to fighting the allegations.

