Trump decision on Obamacare payments could impact Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon whether to eliminate a set of Obamacare subsidies whose loss could drive up individual health insurance premiums an average 20 percent in Pennsylvania.

Trump administration officials say the president's decision on the payments could come any day, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The cost-sharing subsidies lower deductibles and co-payments for some of the lowest-income people who bought individual health plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

The president has threatened for months to stop the payments as a bargaining tactic in the debate over Obamacare repeal, saying that without reform he would let the health law “fail.” Trump renewed the threats on Twitter after the Senate voted last week against a plan to repeal and replace the federal health law.

In Pennsylvania, about 360,000 people had individual plans they had bought on the federal health insurance marketplace at healthcare.gov as of February, according to a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report. About 57 percent of them receive the cost-sharing reductions, according to the report. The payments can reduce deductibles from several thousand dollars to several hundred.

Without the payments, premiums would increase an average of about 20 percent more than they will already increase for 2018, according to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department. Monthly premiums are set to go up an average of 8.8 percent across the state for 2018, according to the department, with increases ranging up to about 24 percent for Highmark plans and 13 percent for UPMC Health Plan plans.

Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller sent a letter Monday to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price warning of the consequences of losing the payments.

“Without a commitment to make cost-sharing reductions to insurers for the entire 2018 policy year, I will be forced to permit our insurers to build the instability caused by this uncertainty into their rates,” Miller said in the letter.

The subsidies face legal uncertainty after House Republicans sued the Obama administration on grounds the health law didn't give the administration the authority to spend the money. A district court judge in Washington sided with the House Republicans, and the case is on hold before the U.S. appeals court in Washington.

The Obama administration continued making the payments to insurers while the case is on hold, and the Trump administration has kept up the payments, but Trump could stop them.

Congress could appropriate the money itself through legislation.

The federal government would absorb much of the cost of the premium increase, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based health policy group. That's because another set of subsidies, income-based tax credits that lower monthly premiums for people who quality, would go up as premiums increase.

People who have the individual plans but don't qualify for the premium subsidies — more than 100,000 people Pennsylvanians — would face the full brunt of the 20 percent premium spike.

