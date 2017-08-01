Colorado man arrested for possessing 40 pounds of fentanyl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — A 25-year-old man from Colorado has been arrested in New York on charges of possessing 40 pounds of the highly potent drug fentanyl.

Carlos Ramirez, of Lakewood, was arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities told the New York Post it was the largest DEA seizure of fentanyl in New York history.

Prosecutors say Ramirez was arrested on June 19 in the Bronx after the powerful opioid was found in his duffel bag which contained 17 packages of what authorities originally suspected was heroin.

According to Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan, agents conducting surveillance noticed Ramirez acting suspiciously, and confronted him after they spotted him placing a package wrapped in black tape on the floor of a parked car.

Prosecutors say the beige powder tested positive for fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin.

“The potential for widespread loss of life was averted only through the investigative skill and fortunate timing of law enforcement officers,” Brennan said.

Police said the seized fentanyl could have resulted in up to 7 million overdoses.

“It is a fact, opioid traffickers are mixing heroin with fentanyl because it is more potent and more profitable,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge James Hunt. “In turn, heroin users are putting their lives in drug dealers' hands every time they buy a bag.”

Based on the lab results, Ramirez's bail was increased from $50,000 to $200,000. His attorney criticized the bail increase, calling it “gratuitous.”