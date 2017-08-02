Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Survey: U.S. companies added a solid 178,000 jobs in July

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
FILE - In this July 24, 2017, file photo, a sign advertising employment hangs outside a restaurant in Middleton, Mass. U.S. businesses added a solid 178,000 jobs in July, a survey found, evidence that employers remain confident enough about future demand to keep hiring. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added a solid 178,000 jobs in July, a survey found, evidence that employers remain confident enough about future demand to keep hiring.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that the biggest gains were in fields such as education and health care and shipping. Manufacturers cut 4,000 jobs, while construction firms added 6,000. Mining, which includes oil and gas drilling, gained 3,000 jobs.

July's gain is below June's figure of 191,000, which was revised higher. But it is still enough to lower the unemployment rate over time. The rate is near a 16-year low of 4.4 percent.

The figures provide some reassurance that the economy remains healthy. Consumer spending slowed in June and Americans cut back sharply last month on auto purchases. But the overall economy grew at a decent 2.6 percent annual pace in the April-June quarter.

Analysts predict the government's jobs report, to be released Friday, will show a robust 190,000 jobs were added, according to data provider FactSet.

The ADP covers only private businesses and often diverges from the official figures. The government's June report showed that employers, including federal, state and local governments, added 222,000 jobs.

Small business hiring has slowed a bit in recent months, with companies that employ fewer than 50 people adding 50,000 jobs, ADP said. In the past three months, those gains have averaged 47,000. That's down from an average of 85,000 in the previous three months.

Mid-sized firms that employ 50 to 499 workers posted big gains, adding 83,000, while companies with 500 or more workers added 45,000 jobs.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.