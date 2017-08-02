Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Managers get paid sick leave; service workers, not so much
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
About two-thirds of private industry workers receive paid sick leave and about three-fourths receive paid vacations and holidays, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The workers least likely to have any kind of paid time off are in the service industry, where 46 percent of workers have paid sick leave, 52 percent have paid vacation time and 50 percent get paid for holidays, according to the data.

People working in management, business and financial industries were the most likely to have paid sick leave (93 percent), vacations (97 percent) and holidays (97 percent).

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

