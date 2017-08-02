Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote, election firm says

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
Julio Borges, (center) president of Venezuela's National Assembly, speaks about the voting technology company Smartmatic, after its CEO said that results of Venezuela's election for an all-powerful constituent assembly were off by at least 1 million votes.

Updated 2 hours ago

CARACAS — Election results decried by government opponents as a brazen power grab were manipulated by at least 1 million votes, the company that provided Venezuela with its voting system said Wednesday.

The disclosure came as Venezuela braced for a pivotal moment in its descent toward full authoritarian rule. The disputed vote on Sunday elected 545 pro-government legislators who will sit in a new super-congress vested with vast powers. On Thursday, they are set to enter the neo-classical building in central Caracas that houses members of the opposition-controlled legislature elected in 2015.

Some opposition lawmakers have vowed to remain inside and stand their ground, sparking fears of a violent crescendo to a week of undemocratic developments in this South American nation of 31 million people. Last month, pro-government gangs, known as colectivos, had entered the National Assembly and brutally attacked lawmakers and journalists.

That offered a taste of what may come Thursday.

"They're expecting to come forcibly into the parliament and try to dislodge us," said Freddy Guevara, vice-president of the National Assembly. "And they're wrong if they think we're going to leave this palace. We don't have arms. They'll kick us out through bullets and rocks if they want to. But this assembly will continue in session."

The threat came as Antonio Mugica, chief executive of London-based Smartmatic, which has provided technology for Venezuelan elections since 2004, said it detected an inflated turnout figure Sunday through the automated balloting system.

"With the deepest regret, we have to say that the turnout data presented on Sunday, July 30, for the constituent election was manipulated," Mugica said at a news conference in London.

His company's analysis of the data, he said, suggested an inflated number of "at least 1 million" — a potentially important difference that would allow the government to claim a higher turnout than an opposition-held unofficial ballot last month.

The announcement adds to growing allegations of massive irregularities in Sunday's election, which was condemned internationally. The Trump administration, which slapped sanctions on President Nicolás Maduro on Monday, described it as a "sham election" that has turned Venezuela into a de facto dictatorship. A host of Latin American nations, including Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Colombia, have called the vote illegitimate.

The European Union on Wednesday issued a statement saying its members would not recognize the new constituent assembly.

Responding to the company's disclosure, Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States, tweeted: "The biggest electoral fraud in Latin America's history in percentage and in millions of votes is confirmed."

In a country suffering food shortages and a deepening economic collapse, government channels on Wednesday showed celebratory images of the new constituent assembly's members being announced to wild cheers from crowds adorned in red T-shirts and Venezuelan flags. Maduro, the anointed successor of leftist firebrand Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013, has portrayed the new assembly as the cornerstone of an effort to funnel more power and money directly to the people, including to slums.

Senior government officials dismissed allegations of fraud as the rhetoric of socialism's enemies, both at home and abroad.

"They will always say it's fraud when it's about recognizing the people," said Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro's former foreign minister and now a newly minted member of the constituent assembly. "We will go tomorrow to the legislative palace with the portrait of our liberator and of our commander Chávez."

In a sense, there was no way that the government could lose Sunday's vote. All candidates, including the wife and son of Maduro, were backers of the socialist administration. There was also no voter-participation threshold for the outcome to be deemed valid.

But generating a high turnout was considered vital to proving public enthusiasm for the new constituent assembly, which gives the government effective control over all branches of government. Polls show the new body and Maduro are deeply unpopular.

The government claimed a turnout of 41.5 percent — more than 8 million votes. That figure would be highly symbolic if true, as it is greater than the turnout for the unofficial ballot held by the opposition last month — in which it said nearly 7.6 million Venezuelans turned out to reject plans for the new, all-powerful legislature.

Typically, Mugica said, the election system is designed to provide figures that are reviewed and confirmed by auditors. At each table at voting centers, there are witnesses from different parties who can compare their results with the ones published by the electoral council online.

By adding all of those together, it is generally possible to compare and confirm results, he said. Auditors from different parties are also present in counting rooms, where they can access totals reported by the automated system.

That wasn't possible Sunday.

"In this case, there were no witnesses," Mujica said.

However, the automated election system used in Venezuela is designed to self-report any attempt to interfere with it, the company said, meaning that alerts are produced by possible manipulation. The system, the company said, has fail-safe mechanisms to prevent circumventing the controls.

The opposition boycotted Sunday's vote. On Tuesday, two top opposition leaders who were under house arrest were taken away by security forces to a military-run detention camp.

Also Tuesday, one of the five directors of the country's election commission broke with the body's official position validating the vote, saying he could not "guarantee the veracity of the results."

That director, Luis Emilio Rondón, tweeted Wednesday that Smartmatic's announcement had confirmed his assessment of fraud.

"The electoral commission has to respond to the country for the denouncements made today by Smartmatic about manipulation of turnout numbers," Rondón tweeted. He added, "The electoral body is obliged to conduct an audit process to clarify this situation as soon as possible."

The election commission could not be reached for comment.

On Wednesday, the Reuters news agency reported that it had reviewed internal electoral commission data showing that only 3.7 million people had voted by 5:30 p.m. Most polling stations closed at 7 p.m., but some stayed open later.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.