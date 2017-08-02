Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote, election firm says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CARACAS — Election results decried by government opponents as a brazen power grab were manipulated by at least 1 million votes, the company that provided Venezuela with its voting system said Wednesday.

The disclosure came as Venezuela braced for a pivotal moment in its descent toward full authoritarian rule. The disputed vote on Sunday elected 545 pro-government legislators who will sit in a new super-congress vested with vast powers. On Thursday, they are set to enter the neo-classical building in central Caracas that houses members of the opposition-controlled legislature elected in 2015.

Some opposition lawmakers have vowed to remain inside and stand their ground, sparking fears of a violent crescendo to a week of undemocratic developments in this South American nation of 31 million people. Last month, pro-government gangs, known as colectivos, had entered the National Assembly and brutally attacked lawmakers and journalists.

That offered a taste of what may come Thursday.

"They're expecting to come forcibly into the parliament and try to dislodge us," said Freddy Guevara, vice-president of the National Assembly. "And they're wrong if they think we're going to leave this palace. We don't have arms. They'll kick us out through bullets and rocks if they want to. But this assembly will continue in session."

The threat came as Antonio Mugica, chief executive of London-based Smartmatic, which has provided technology for Venezuelan elections since 2004, said it detected an inflated turnout figure Sunday through the automated balloting system.

"With the deepest regret, we have to say that the turnout data presented on Sunday, July 30, for the constituent election was manipulated," Mugica said at a news conference in London.

His company's analysis of the data, he said, suggested an inflated number of "at least 1 million" — a potentially important difference that would allow the government to claim a higher turnout than an opposition-held unofficial ballot last month.

The announcement adds to growing allegations of massive irregularities in Sunday's election, which was condemned internationally. The Trump administration, which slapped sanctions on President Nicolás Maduro on Monday, described it as a "sham election" that has turned Venezuela into a de facto dictatorship. A host of Latin American nations, including Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Colombia, have called the vote illegitimate.

The European Union on Wednesday issued a statement saying its members would not recognize the new constituent assembly.

Responding to the company's disclosure, Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States, tweeted: "The biggest electoral fraud in Latin America's history in percentage and in millions of votes is confirmed."

In a country suffering food shortages and a deepening economic collapse, government channels on Wednesday showed celebratory images of the new constituent assembly's members being announced to wild cheers from crowds adorned in red T-shirts and Venezuelan flags. Maduro, the anointed successor of leftist firebrand Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013, has portrayed the new assembly as the cornerstone of an effort to funnel more power and money directly to the people, including to slums.

WATCH our latest story on the crisis in #Venezuela , from tonight's @CBSEveningNews pic.twitter.com/JaH8FiXYGV — Manuel Bojorquez (@BojorquezCBS) August 2, 2017

Senior government officials dismissed allegations of fraud as the rhetoric of socialism's enemies, both at home and abroad.

"They will always say it's fraud when it's about recognizing the people," said Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro's former foreign minister and now a newly minted member of the constituent assembly. "We will go tomorrow to the legislative palace with the portrait of our liberator and of our commander Chávez."

In a sense, there was no way that the government could lose Sunday's vote. All candidates, including the wife and son of Maduro, were backers of the socialist administration. There was also no voter-participation threshold for the outcome to be deemed valid.

But generating a high turnout was considered vital to proving public enthusiasm for the new constituent assembly, which gives the government effective control over all branches of government. Polls show the new body and Maduro are deeply unpopular.

The government claimed a turnout of 41.5 percent — more than 8 million votes. That figure would be highly symbolic if true, as it is greater than the turnout for the unofficial ballot held by the opposition last month — in which it said nearly 7.6 million Venezuelans turned out to reject plans for the new, all-powerful legislature.

Typically, Mugica said, the election system is designed to provide figures that are reviewed and confirmed by auditors. At each table at voting centers, there are witnesses from different parties who can compare their results with the ones published by the electoral council online.

By adding all of those together, it is generally possible to compare and confirm results, he said. Auditors from different parties are also present in counting rooms, where they can access totals reported by the automated system.

That wasn't possible Sunday.

"In this case, there were no witnesses," Mujica said.

However, the automated election system used in Venezuela is designed to self-report any attempt to interfere with it, the company said, meaning that alerts are produced by possible manipulation. The system, the company said, has fail-safe mechanisms to prevent circumventing the controls.

The opposition boycotted Sunday's vote. On Tuesday, two top opposition leaders who were under house arrest were taken away by security forces to a military-run detention camp.

Also Tuesday, one of the five directors of the country's election commission broke with the body's official position validating the vote, saying he could not "guarantee the veracity of the results."

That director, Luis Emilio Rondón, tweeted Wednesday that Smartmatic's announcement had confirmed his assessment of fraud.

"The electoral commission has to respond to the country for the denouncements made today by Smartmatic about manipulation of turnout numbers," Rondón tweeted. He added, "The electoral body is obliged to conduct an audit process to clarify this situation as soon as possible."

The election commission could not be reached for comment.

On Wednesday, the Reuters news agency reported that it had reviewed internal electoral commission data showing that only 3.7 million people had voted by 5:30 p.m. Most polling stations closed at 7 p.m., but some stayed open later.