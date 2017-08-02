Pistol-packing bride arrested for pointing gun at groom

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A Tennessee bride was arrested hours after saying “I do” when authorities say she pointed a gun at her groom.

Murfreesboro police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF-TV on Monday that 25-year-old Kate Elizabeth Prichard was still in her wedding dress when she was arrested on an aggravated domestic assault charge.

“Responding officers let the husband know the honeymoon was over and his new wife was going to jail,” Sergeant Kyle Evans of the Murfreesboro Police Department told WTVF-TV.

Evans says officers responded to a report of Prichard and her husband arguing at a Clarion Inn motel a few hours after they were married. Police say witnesses reported that Prichard pulled a 9 mm pistol out of her dress, pointed it at her husband's head and pulled the trigger.

The gun wasn't loaded. Police say Prichard then loaded a round in the chamber and fired a shot in the air.

Police arrived at the scene after a call to the Murfreesboro police said a woman had threatened to shoot her husband for pushing her against a wall. The pair were uncooperative and denied the allegations, the records show.

It's unclear if Prichard has an attorney.

Prichard posted a $15,000 bond, according to the Rutherford County Jail. The jail spelled her last name “Pritchard,” though it was spelled “Prichard” in police and court records.