Video captures airport worker getting struck by lightning

Video footage showing the moment an airport ground worker was struck by lightning is shocking.

Lightning struck the tail of a Sun Country jet at Southwest Florida International Airport on July 22, traveled through the fuselage and through 21-year-old Austin Dunn's body, WZVN-TV in Fort Myers reported.

The station reported Dunn was released from the hospital earlier this week. He has third-degree burns all over his body.

He suffered burns on his hands, feet and chest, bleeding in his brain and muscle damage, his family said.

Surveillance footage from the airport showed at least three workers on the tarmac during the thunderstorm.

Dunn is struck while he is near the nose of the plane and immediately falls t the ground.

Airport officials said the airport's lightning warning system had been activated.