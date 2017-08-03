Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Pulse gunman's wife plans to say she suffered PTSD

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 1:15 p.m.
FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following the a mass shooting. A federal judge in California declined Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, to release Noor Salman, the widow of Omar Mateen, who killed dozens of people at the nightclub, after prosecutors said she accompanied her husband on scouting trips for potential targets that included a Disney shopping complex. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The wife of the shooter in the Florida nightclub massacre plans to say she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder during her trial.

Court documents filed this week say Noor Salman intends to present a defense that shows she suffered a mental condition that has a bearing on the issue of guilt.

The documents also suggest that if statements she made to investigators are allowed at trial her attorneys will try to undermine them by saying she is susceptible to suggestion.

Salman is charged with obstructing an investigation and aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen. She has pleaded not guilty.

Her trial in federal court in Orlando is set for March.

Mateen opened fire at the Pulse gay nightclub last year in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

