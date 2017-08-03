Corey Lewandowski's Ohio trips reveal his many Trump-related roles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEVELAND — Corey Lewandowski is playing his Trump card.

The former campaign manager for President Donald Trump is raising money from speaking fees and strategic advising that looks a lot like lobbying.

Known for his “let Trump be Trump” approach before being fired for roughing up a reporter, Lewandowski remains close to the president and traveled with Trump last week to a rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

That keeps Lewandowski in the media spotlight, which in turn increases his appeal with private clients and aspiring politicians.

Lewandowski was returning to Ohio on Thursday for a speech to the City Club in Cleveland and a fundraiser for a Republican congressman, Jim Renacci, who's a gubernatorial candidate with the closest ties to Trump.

But it's Lewandowski's work for a payday lender in Ohio that's attracting the most attention. He appears to have a $20,000-a-month deal to give advice and counsel to Community Choice Financial, based in Dublin, Ohio. The Associated Press reviewed a draft contract for the work, which was first reported by The New York Times.

The lender has been a leader in the industry's battles against government regulation, and in particular against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Last Sunday, Lewandowski suggested on NBC's “Meet the Press” that the president fire Richard Cordray, the bureau's director, because he is “all but running for governor in the state of Ohio and he's sitting in federal office right now.”

Lewandowski denied having a client that wants to see Cordray fired. He did not directly respond to a question about it from the AP, saying only that he was making the same point that Republican lawmakers have made about Cordray.

Cordray is a Democrat and former Ohio attorney general and state treasurer. He hasn't announced plans to run for governor

Neither Lewandowski nor his new firm, Lewandowski Strategic Advisors, is listed in any federal lobbying databases. Lewandowski has repeatedly said he won't register as a lobbyist, and he parted ways with his original firm, Avenue Strategies, this spring when some of the people involved began a project to land foreign clients.

Barry Bennett, Lewandowski's original partner at Avenue Strategies, said the two occasionally communicate. But it's clear the split hasn't gone entirely smoothly. For example, Community Choice Financial originally signed on to Avenue Strategies.

“They left when he left,” Bennett said. “And surprise, surprise, they seem to have landed back with him.”

Lewandowski has taken a similarly below-radar approach to politics. There's no trace of any payments to Lewandowski in Renacci's campaign finance reports. James Slepian, a spokesman for Renacci's campaign, said Lewandowski isn't working for the campaign.

Although Trump hasn't officially endorsed Renacci, who was an early booster of Trump's presidential bid, Vice President Mike Pence traveled with the congressman in late June and said, “I was with Jim Renacci before it was cool.” Pence's kind words quickly made it into a Renacci fundraising appeal.

Renacci is one of four high-profile Republicans running to replace GOP Gov. John Kasich, who is term-limited and an outspoken Trump critic. The other GOP contenders are Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, who's backed by Kasich.

Lewandowski has experience in the Buckeye State.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was an administrative assistant to then-Rep. Bob Ney, who was sentenced to prison on corruption charges in 2007. Reached by phone on Wednesday, Ney said Lewandowski was well-connected in Ohio, with a sharp memory and hard work ethic.