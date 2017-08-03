Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
This photo released Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, by San Jose Police Department shows suspect Michael Kellar, 56, a resident of Tacoma, Wash., who was arrested by police after a fellow airline passenger on Monday, July 31, 2017, spotted him texting someone about sexually exploiting children. The witness contacted authorities as soon as the plane landed. Police say Kellar was texting Gail Burnworth, who was also arrested. (San Jose Police Department via AP)
This photo released Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, by San Jose Police Department shows suspect Gail Burnworth, a resident of Tacoma, Wash., who was one of two people arrested after a sharp-eyed airline passenger saw another traveler texting about sexually assaulting children. San Jose police say they arrested 56-year-old Michael Kellar in the city’s airport Monday night after a flight from Seattle. Officers arrested 50-year-old Gail Burnworth in her Tacoma home. (San Jose Police Department via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — A sharp-eyed airline passenger spotted another passenger texting about sexually assaulting children, leading officers in California and Washington state to arrest two people and find two young victims, authorities said Thursday.

San Jose police said they arrested Michael Kellar, 56, in the city's airport Monday night after a flight from Seattle. Kellar's texts led officers to arrest Gail Burnworth, 50, in her Tacoma home. Kellar also lives in that city.

It appears two children, ages 5 and 7, were sexually assaulted, investigators said. Authorities say Burnworth had access to children as a baby-sitter and that Kellar was getting to the victims through her.

Seattle and San Jose police declined to discuss the children's relationship to the suspects and how Kellar and Burnworth knew each other.

The plane passenger told authorities that Kellar was sitting in front of her and texting about the abuse with a large font on a large smartphone. The font and screen were so big that the passenger was able to take photos of Kellar's text conversation, police said.

The passenger, who police didn't identify, alerted the flight crew. A flight attendant notified an officer stationed at the airport, and Kellar was arrested.

He is accused of attempted child molestation and solicitation of a sex crime. Burnworth was arrested on suspicion of child rape and sexual exploitation of children.

Kellar and Burnworth are in jail Wednesday, and it's was not known if they have lawyers to speak on their behalf.

