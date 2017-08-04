Justice department plans more probes into 'staggering number of leaks'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Under pressure by President Donald Trump to staunch a steady flow of classified material to the media that has embarrassed his administration, Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday announced new efforts to find and prosecute leakers.

Sessions announced no new leak cases, but told reporters that the Department of Justice has tripled the number of leak investigations and created a new counterintelligence squad at the FBI to handle them.

He also signaled that the department may become more aggressive about prosecuting journalists, saying those policies are now under review.

“We are taking a stand,” he said. “This culture of leaking must stop.”

Sessions added a pointed warning to intelligence agency employees who reveal classified information: “I have this message for our friends in the intelligence community — the Department of Justice is open for business.”

Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, promised that he would help with the crackdown.

“Anyone who engages in these criminal acts is betraying the intelligence community and the American people,” he said.

Sessions said the “staggering number of leaks” had undermined the government's ability to protect the country.

“No one is entitled to surreptitiously fight their battles in the media by revealing sensitive government information,” he said. “No government can be effective when its leader cannot discuss sensitive matters in confidence or to talk freely in confidence with foreign leaders.”

Since Trump took office, news organizations have revealed a secret foreign intelligence warrant regarding a Trump adviser, Trump's Oval Office conversations with senior Russian officials a day after he fired FBI Director James Comey, and other usually closely guarded secrets.

The administration promised a crackdown in May after reporting of details of a bomb used in a terrorist attack in Manchester, England, drew complaints from British Prime Minister Theresa May.

In the latest embarrassment for Trump, The Washington Post published transcripts Thursday of his rocky post-inauguration telephone conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia.

Trump was a fan of leaks against his opponent during the presidential campaign, even publicly encouraging Russian hackers to try to obtain Hillary Clinton's emails.

But since the inauguration, Trump has frequently raged about unauthorized disclosures and said that the Justice Department should be investigating the leaks, not allegations that his campaign coordinated with Russia.

In a series of angry tweets last month, Trump railed against Sessions for being “VERY weak” on prosecuting leakers. Asked in a Rose Garden ceremony if Sessions should stay in his job, Trump said he wanted Sessions to be “much tougher” on leaks.

There has already been one arrest of a leaker related to the Russia investigation.

In June, Reality Leigh Winner, a contract intelligence agency employee from Augusta, Ga., was arrested after she admitted providing a copy of a National Security Agency analysis that concluded Russian hackers had penetrated an American voter technology firm.

The Obama administration was aggressive in pursuing cases against government officials who revealed secrets to journalists, pursuing more cases than any other administration.

The Obama administration mainly used the Espionage Act, a broadly written law that makes it a crime to reveal information that the leaker “has reason to believe could be used” to injure the United States or help another nation.

One of the last leak cases in the Obama administration was handled directly by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, now the No. 2 official at Justice.

While still a U.S. attorney in Maryland, Rosenstein was appointed to investigate James E. Cartwright, former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for providing classified information to journalists.

Cartwright pleaded guilty; he was later pardoned by President Barack Obama.