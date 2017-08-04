Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

With power restored, Outer Banks islands welcome back visitors

The Washington Post | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
Materials are brought in to restore power to Hatteras Island, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Rodanthe, N.C. Workers building the replacement Bonner Bridge over the Oregon Inlet accidentally severed two underground power lines on July 27. Utility officials say they expect to restore power to two North Carolina islands by the weekend.
The beach in Avon, N.C., on Hatteras Island is nearly empty, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Workers building the replacement Bonner Bridge over the Oregon Inlet accidentally severed two underground power lines on July 27, that led to the mandatory evacuation of vacationers at the height of the tourist season. Utility officials say they expect to restore power to two North Carolina islands by the weekend. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — Businesses on two North Carolina islands geared up for the return Friday of tourists after a weeklong power outage that struck at the height of summer tourism season.

Visitors were allowed to return to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands at noon. Power was restored Thursday to all parts of the islands. Workers building a new bridge between islands drove a steel casing into underground transmission lines, cutting off power to the islands a week ago.

An estimated 50,000 tourists were ordered to leave during a make-or-break period for seasonal businesses, many of which close during the cold-weather months.

“I went fishing this morning and caught some and cut it and put in the bar anticipating customers coming in,” said Buxton Seafood owner Nicholas Wolosuk.

He said he also made a special drive off Hatteras Island to a seafood supplier to get fully stocked. He said that Friday and Saturday are crucial days when arriving visitors buy food for the week, so he's thankful that power has been fully restored. While he missed a prime week of business, he's glad the outage didn't last longer.

“It's a relief. I know these boys with the power companies, they have been rolling to get it all get done,” he said. “I tell you, I'm just thankful to them and everybody else behind the scenes that made this work.”

To the south on Ocracoke Island, the kitchen staff at the Back Porch restaurant was busy chopping vegetables and doing other prep work ahead of a Saturday reopening. Owner Daphne Bennink said generator power allowed them to save some high-priced meat and seafood, but they lost other food and had to order all new fresh produce.

“I've got a staff of about five people who are going to be putting in two full shifts today and tomorrow to be ready for tomorrow's dinner service, in my case, where everything is prepared fresh from scratch,” said Bennink, who employs 34 total at the restaurant and a cafe that serves lunch.

She said her staff also did a deep clean of the kitchen and tried to stay ready because of the uncertain timeframe for reopening.

“While we're used to having an evacuation, there's almost always a weather event that sort of gives us a tangible, visible timeline,” she said. But because of the uncertainty about the outage, she said: “We've been perched, sort of ready.”

Utility crews worked to evaluate the damage and ultimately decided to erect new overhead cables to connect the island power grids to transmission lines that run along the bridge. In the days after the outage started, officials estimated it could take weeks for power to be restored.

Many visitors scheduled to arrive this weekend spent the past week watching closely as updates from Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative narrowed that timeframe. The finally got a definitive answer Thursday afternoon.

Maryland resident Colleen Sax is heading to a rental house on Hatteras Island with her husband and two adult daughters, while other extended family is staying nearby.

“By Wednesday evening you were feeling optimistic; Thursday you were feeling much more hopeful,” said Sax, who plans to start the eight-hour drive early Saturday morning. “I was really surprised when I found out it will be (reopened) today at noon.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.