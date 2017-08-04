Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
California police find hundreds of animals during arrest

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
The notice to vacate is posted on the front door of Unit G-11 and G-12 after the Inland Valley Humane Society workers removed animals some alive and dead, from a warehouse Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 in Montclair, Calif.
Inland Valley Humane Society workers remove animals some alive and dead, from a warehouse, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 in Montclair, Calif.
This photo shows one of the dead birds still in a cage as the Inland Valley Humane Society removes animals some alive and dead, from a warehouse Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 in Montclair, Calif.
Workers of other businesses in the industrial complex try to get a closer look at as Inland Valley Humane Society workers remove animals some alive and dead, from a warehouse, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 in Montclair, Calif.

MONTCLAIR, Calif. — Police in California stumbled across a trash-strewn industrial building crammed with more than 1,000 snakes, parrots, chickens and other animals — many of them dead — when they arrived to serve an arrest warrant on a man who rented the property.

The surviving animals were being examined and sheltered Friday by the Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA.

Police originally arrived at the industrial building in Montclair, 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, to make an arrest unrelated to the animals. They had asked humane society workers to accompany them to care for the man's two dogs while he was in custody.

But when they got there, humane society operations manager James Edward said Friday, they immediately became suspicious that other animals were inside.

A search warrant was served and authorities entered to find more than a thousand chickens, baby chicks, parakeets, parrots, love birds, snakes and fish.

“Unfortunately there were numerous deceased chickens and snakes,” Edward said, adding conditions were deplorable.

Trash and debris were strewn everywhere, he said, and fish were swimming in tanks so filthy it was impossible to identify them. Snakes were locked in boxes without food or water. The building, itself, reeked of ammonia.

“It was definitely uninhabitable for animals or people,” Edward said.

Police did not immediately release the arrested man's name, and Edward said authorities didn't know why the animals were kept there.

