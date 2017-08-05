Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Kid athletes train in triathlon named for Sandy Hook victim

The Associated Press | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
Six-year-old Henry Gerl of Clinton, Conn. finishes the fourth annual Race4Chase kids triathlon finale in Southington, Conn. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. The program, founded by the family of a Chase Kowalski, who was killed in the December, 2012 Sandy Hook shootings, has grown to more than 20 sites in three states.
Swimmers exit the water at the fourth annual Race4Chase kids triathlon finale in Southington, Conn. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. The program, founded by the family of a Chase Kowalski, who was killed in the Sandy Hook shootings has grown to more than 20 sites in three states.

Updated 58 minutes ago

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Nearly 500 children showed up Saturday to swim, bicycle and run in the fourth annual statewide Race4Chase youth triathlon, the finale of a summer fitness program founded by the family of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook shootings.

Seven-year-old Chase Kowalski had competed in his first youth triathlon just months before he was shot to death along with 25 others at the Connecticut elementary school in December 2012.

Rebecca Kowalski said she and her husband, Steve, began the Race4Chase program because they wanted to honor their son's memory with something that focused on families, health and wellness.

Race4Chase is a free, six-week day camp, run in conjunction with local YMCAs, which teaches children the fundamentals of swimming, biking, running, good nutrition, strength and flexibility.

At the end the six weeks, campers come together for a sanctioned triathlon. Racers go off in waves and the length of each race varies with the age of the campers.

The Connecticut athletes, between the ages of 6 and 12, gathered in the pouring rain Saturday at the YMCA's Camp Sloper. About 120 children participated a week ago in Clover, South Carolina, for that state's finale. The Rhode Island Race4Chase is scheduled for next Saturday at Fort Adams State Park in Newport.

Riley and Dylan Trask, 12-year-old twins from Bethel, took part for the second year. Their mom, Robin Grosvenor, said in addition to becoming better athletes, they've become more confident people.

“They feel like they can achieve more,” Grosvernor said. “They feel like nothing is impossible now. Before they didn't think they could do it, but now they know they can do it. They talk about this all year and they are really sad they will be too old to do it again next year.”

The program began at three sites in Connecticut in 2014 and has since grown to 20 locations in Connecticut, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

“The dream for us is to go nationwide,” said Rebecca Kowalski. “People have really embraced what this program is all about and that's bringing families and communities together to spend healthy time.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.