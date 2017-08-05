Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

As Trump travels, White House to get renovations

The Washington Post | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
The South Portico of the White House is slated to have its stairs replaced after 64 years.

Donald Trump has spent a good chunk of his presidency far away from the fly-infested White House — lately at a cottage on his resort in Bedminster, N.J., where he recently explained to fellow golfers that the “White House is a real dump,” according to Golf Magazine.

You may have heard this already — and that Trump denied making the remark.

“TOTALLY UNTRUE,” he wrote Wednesday, several hours before he once again evacuated the White House for Bedminster — at which point a renovation crew immediately began tearing the presidential residence apart.

Because whether Trump said it or not, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. has undeniably acquired some not-un-dump-like qualities over the years.

The scuzziness has nothing to do with the current occupant. As Jenny Starrs noted for The Washington Post, the White House is a centuries-old mansion whose original designers and occupants, whatever their foresight regarding matters of governance, never planned for the plumbing, wiring, extensions and HVAC systems that would be tacked on in future decades.

President Harry S. Truman imagined the building was haunted, Starr noted — and so dilapidated that he had the place overhauled in the 1940s.

That was the White House's last major renovation, and many a smirch has accumulated since. President Bill Clinton had a little asbestos problem in the 1990s ­— when his family returned from vacation once to find their bedrooms unusable while a work crew finished up, according to the New York Times.

His alleged “dump” comment caused previous White House regulars to defend the building's beauty.

Obama's White House photographer wrote that it was a “shameful thing to say, or even think,” and Clinton's daughter pointedly thanked all the “ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers and curators” who keep the place up.

“Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day,” tweeted Chelsea Clinton.

Trump called the report “Fake News,” for his part, though a White House official told CNN that the president frequently complained about the building's poor condition.

So a worker turned off the air-conditioning as soon as Trump left for Bedminster on Friday, the Times reported.

White House officials packed up and moved to a building next door, the Resolute Desk was hauled off by movers, and a crew will work to overhaul the place before the president returns in 2 12 weeks.

“The president's going to continue to work and we all need to be relocated out of the West Wing due to these renovations that should have taken place before,” deputy White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told the Associated Press.

