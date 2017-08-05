Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

U.N. OKs new sanctions on North Korea

The Washington Post | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously Saturday to impose new sanctions on North Korea, banning exports that supply up to a third of the country's annual $3 billion earnings.

The U.S.-sponsored resolution was in response to North Korea's launch of two intercontinental ballistic missiles last month, activities prohibited under existing U.N. resolutions.

The sanctions ban North Korea's largest export, coal, along with exports of iron and iron ore, lead and lead ore, and seafood. Together, those exports amount to more than $1 billion a year in income for Pyongyang.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told the council that the vote showed Pyongyang that the world is united in seeking to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. But “we should not fool ourselves into thinking we have solved the problem,” Haley said. “Not even close. The North Korean threat has not left us.”

She said the United States had no plans to decrease its military exercises with South Korea, despite calls from China and Russia to do so, in exchange for gradual deescalation of its prohibited weapons activities.

Both Beijing and Moscow, in casting their votes for the new sanctions, said they appreciated statements by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last week that the United States does not seek North Korea's collapse, replacement of its government or “accelerated reunification” of the Korean peninsula, and has no intention of sending troops there.

“Our hope is that the United States will translate these ‘four no's' into a firm policy,” Liu Jieyi, China's U.N. ambassador, told the council. In addition to calling for fewer U.S. military exercises in the region, he repeated China's objection to deployment of sophisticated anti-missile systems, known as THAAD, in South Korea. “THAAD will not bring a solution,” he said. “What it will do is to seriously undermine the strategic balance of the region.”

China also called for the resumption of talks between North Korea, regional powers and the United States. In his Tuesday statement, Tillerson said Washington was interested in a “productive dialogue,” but only on the basis of Pyongyang's acceptance of nuclear disarmament.

“We don't think having a dialogue where the North Koreans come to the table assuming they're going to maintain their nuclear weapons is productive,” he said.

President Trump has expressed disappointment in the failure of China, which accounts for 90 percent of North Korea's economic activity, to exert sufficient pressure on the rogue regime in Pyongyang.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.