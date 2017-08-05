Billions lost in nuclear power projects, with more bills due

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A decade ago, utilities were persuading politicians around the country to let them spend big to go nuclear.

Expanding nuclear energy capacity was a sure bet, they said: Natural gas prices were rising, energy needs skyrocketing, and the federal government was poised to cripple carbon-emitting fossil fuel plants. With a dozen or more nuclear power projects being developed around the nation, cost savings could be found through simultaneous construction.

State legislators were sold. In South Carolina, they even passed a law allowing utilities to charge customers up front and to recoup their investments even if the projects never produced a kilowatt. Several other Southern states also passed “pay-as-you-go” laws.

Last week, having spent more than $10 billion, executives with South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee Cooper acknowledged that all their assumptions were wrong.

Worse still: Consumers may have to pay billions more on the rusting remains of two partially-built reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia.

“When we started, there was talk of a nuclear renaissance restarting a whole industry in the U.S.,” said Santee Cooper's chief financial officer, Jeff Armfield. He was among several executives recommending the project be abandoned. The board of the state-owned utility unanimously agreed at a public meeting Monday.

Most of the 18 nuclear projects pending before the Nuclear Regulatory Commission a decade ago have been aborted or suspended indefinitely. None of the seven projects the NRC licensed are operational. Only one is still being built, in Georgia, at a cost of $100 million a month. Southern Co. financial documents filed Wednesday say the project, slated to cost $14 billion, could cost $25 billion or more if completed.

The projects in South Carolina and Georgia were already years behind schedule and billions over budget when their shared lead contractor, Westinghouse, declared bankruptcy in March to get out of fixed-price contracts aimed at controlling escalating costs. South Carolina executives say they were forced to give up after estimated costs, budgeted at $11 billion in 2008, soared beyond $20 billion.

“So much money has been wasted. That money could've been put in alternative energy and solar across our state, but it's lost now and ratepayers are going to feel the brunt of this,” said Tom Clements, with Friends of the Earth. “The ratepayers are losers any way you look at it.”