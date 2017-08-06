Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Israel says it will shut down Al Jazeera, accused of 'incitement'

The Washington Post | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
An employee of the Qatar based news network and TV channel Al-Jazeera is seen at the channel's Jerusalem office on July 31, 2017.
Israel's Communications Minister Ayoob Kara speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

Updated 14 minutes ago

JERUSALEM — Israel plans to shut down Al Jazeera's Jerusalem office, stop transmitting its broadcasts and strip the Qatar-based channel's journalists of their credentials, the country's communications minister said Sunday.

Ayoub Kara accused the channel of "incitement" as he announced the plans for shuttering the station's operations.

"Freedom of expression is not freedom to incite," he said, according to a ministry statement. "Democracy has limits."

Al Jazeera said it was unclear when the Israeli government would act on Kara's request and the channel has said it will fight any attempt to close its office in the courts. A legal amendment will need to be made to adopt the measures, the ministry statement said, with the law updated to reflect the "current geopolitical reality."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his support for the move, having publicly vowed to close down the channel's Jerusalem bureau last month. He has been attempting to rebuild his following among right-wing voters after agreeing to remove metal detectors at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem last month, which was seen by some Israelis as a capitulation to Palestinian worshippers after a two-week-long stand off. He also accused the channel of incitement; however, his office declined to give specific examples of content it deemed to have stoked tensions.

The announcement also came just days after Netanyahu's former chief of staff agreed to testify against him in relation to allegations of fraud and breach of trust, throwing his continued tenure into jeopardy.

Al Jazeera did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday, but has accused Israel of siding with four Arab states, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, that are imposing an economic blockade on Qatar and have severed diplomatic relations with the country. They accuse Qatar of backing terrorism and have demanded the shutdown of Qatari-funded Al Jazeera.

Saudi Arabia and Jordan have closed Al Jazeera offices in recent months, while the channel's signal has been blocked in the United Arab Emirates.

"The collusion by Netanyahu with his Arab autocratic neighbors leaves little doubt that free independent media and truth are ready to be sacrificed as collateral damage in the power politics of the region," Al Jazeera's Jerusalem bureau chief, Walid Omary, wrote in an opinion piece in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. "Since its inception, Al Jazeera has provided Israel with a rare conduit for airing its viewpoints to Arab and Muslim audiences and participating in dialogue with them."

While it has never been banned from Israel, the channel has faced similar criticism in the past. During the 2014 conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, then foreign minister Avigdor Lieberman also called for the channel to be closed.

"Changing the law in order to shut down a media organization for political reasons is a slippery slope," the executive secretary of Israel's Foreign Press Association, Glenys Sugarman, to

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.