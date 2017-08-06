Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Police hunt for escaped Ohio prisoner who overpowered deputy

Wire Reports | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
Branden Powell

Updated 20 minutes ago

PAULDING, Ohio — A nationwide manhunt was underway Sunday for an Ohio man who overpowered a sheriff's deputy and fled with the deputy's gun.

Police said 32-year-old Branden Lee Powell of Antwerp, Ohio, escaped from police custody while being transported Friday from a psychiatric facility in Toledo.

Powell, who was arrested July 8 and indicted on a rape charge, was being transported around noon on Friday, with his wrists cuffed and his legs in shackles, when he jumped over a seat and put a deputy in a headlock, causing the van to crash into a ditch, Paulding County, Ohio, Sheriff Jason Landers said.

He then ordered the deputy at gunpoint to remove his restraints, handcuffed the deputy to the steering wheel, disabled the vehicle's police radio and engine and fled with the deputy's wallet, mobile phone, gun and ammunition, the Associated Press reported.

The officer sustained minor injuries in the attack, police said.

“He fought as long as he could, and as well as he could,” Landers said.

At the time of his escape, Powell was wearing blue jeans, a dingy white and brown T-shirt, a brown sweatshirt and white tennis shoes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 155 pounds. He is considered dangerous, police said.

Agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were assisting in the search, ABC News reported.

Powell was jailed July 8 and subsequently indicted on rape, attempted rape and sexual battery charges for an alleged assault in the Paulding County village of Antwerp. After being jailed, Powell slit his throat in a suicide attempt and underwent surgery at a hospital, Landers said. He was sent to Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital on July 13.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.