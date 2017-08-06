Tropical Storm Franklin forms over northwestern Caribbean
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Franklin has formed over the northwestern Caribbean.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported late Sunday that Franklin was located 100 miles north of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaraguan-Honduran border with maximum sustained wind of 40 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph.
Tropical Storm Franklin has formed in the northwestern Caribbean. No impacts to the U.S. are expected. pic.twitter.com/Hzw2vLcOh2— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) August 7, 2017
It was expected to continue moving in that direction for the next 48 hours. Forecasters predicted it would move across the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday night and Tuesday.
It was expected to strengthen before reaching the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.
BREAKING: Tropical Storm #Franklin forms in the western Caribbean. Heavy rain, gusty wind threat to Mexico, Belize: https://t.co/wg4MEhWbqc pic.twitter.com/V4AUWoHei5— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 7, 2017
Tropical-storm-force wind extended outward up to 105 miles from the center, mainly to the northeast.