World

Trump: My base is stronger than ever, despite 2020 rumblings

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
In this photo taken Aug 1, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is insisting his support is stronger than ever, despite a report that some Republicans are weighing a 2020 presidential run without him.

In a flurry of early morning tweets Monday, Trump says "the Trump base far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling)." He specifically criticized the "failing (at)nytimes." The New York Times detailed efforts by some Republicans looking ahead to 2020, including Vice President Mike Pence. Pence called the report false.

Trump also tweets that he is "working hard" from his private golf club in central New Jersey, while the White House heating and cooling system is repaired, and plans to head to New York next week for "more meetings." He also reiterated personal attacks on Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

