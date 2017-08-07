Ohio officer kills unarmed man in altercation at store
NEW STRAITSVILLE, Ohio — Authorities say an Ohio officer fatally shot an unarmed man who attacked him at a convenience store after police responded to a report that the man was behaving erratically.
The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the Saturday evening shooting in the Perry County village of New Straitsville, roughly 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.
A BCI spokeswoman says an employee at the carryout called police about the man, and witnesses reported that the man attacked a responding New Straitsville officer. BCI says details of that encounter are under investigation.
The man's identity wasn't immediately released.
Investigators say the officer was treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening.
A message seeking an update on his status and comment from police was left with the village office on Monday.