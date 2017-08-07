Woman charged with fatally shooting wife in face
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — Authorities say a woman has been charged with fatally shooting her wife in the face.
The Burlington County prosecutor's office said 28-year-old Laura Bluestein was charged with murder Monday morning.
They said she shot 29-year-old Felicia Dormans in the face at their home in Mount Holly on Sunday night.
Laura bluestein of mt. Holly arrested for the murder of her wife..police say it was a lover's quarrel.' I'll have the story at 5. pic.twitter.com/UVsn0xRkBY— Vernon_Odom (@Vernon_Odom) August 7, 2017
Bluestein is being held at the Burlington County Jail. She made a first appearance Monday afternoon at the Burlington County Courthouse in Mount Holly via video feed before Superior Court Judge Dennis P. McInerney, who set a hearing Friday to determine if she will continue to be held.
An autopsy was to be performed Monday by Burlington County Medical Examiner Ian Hood.
The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes and Crime Scene units, and the Mount Holly police.
LAURA BLUESTEIN 28YR OLD MOUNT HOLLY NJ Woman> killed Wife with Gunshot To The Face, ON MILL STREET https://t.co/ryFyPMC4YF— ERIC WRIGHT™ (@therealeric916) August 7, 2017
Dormans' Facebook page said the couple had been married since 2016.
Bluestein has previous convictions for drug possession in 2012 in Atlantic County and 2014 in Camden County. She received probationary sentences in both cases, according to court records.