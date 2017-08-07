Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Tech firms drive stock indexes to new highs

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Traders Michael Milano (left) and Daniel Leporin work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Gains in technology companies helped lift stock indexes higher Monday, nudging the market once again into record territory.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed at an all-time high, as did the Dow Jones industrial average. The latest gain extended the Dow's winning streak to 10 days.

Traders bid up shares in microchip makers and other technology companies. Grocery chains, drugstore operators and other consumer-focused companies also helped drive the market higher. Energy companies declined the most along with the price of crude oil. Banks and industrial companies also lagged.

Investors were mostly focused on the latest company earnings and deal news.

“Earnings have been strong, particularly revenue growth has come in stronger than initial estimates,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “And overall the guidance has been strong.”

The S&P 500 index rose 4.08 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,480.91. The Dow gained 25.61 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,118.42. The Nasdaq composite added 32.21 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,383.77. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 1.85 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,414.17.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.26 percent from 2.27 percent late Friday.

Positive economic data and strong company earnings have helped nudge the stock market mostly higher in recent weeks.

Heading into Monday, about 82 percent of S&P 500 companies had reported quarterly results, with roughly 52 percent having posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Of those, technology companies led all others with 73 percent of the sector's results beating Wall Street's expectations.

Investors have welcomed the positive earnings growth, pushing the market further into record territory, fueling speculation about how high the market can go before there is a pullback.

“What you want to see is a broad range of stocks pushing the market higher, and what we're seeing are fewer stocks pushing the market higher,” Krosby said. “That's not necessarily a prescription for a major pullback, but it's something to watch. Statistically, August and September tend to be the least-hospitable period for the market.”

Technology companies lead the market's gainers Monday. Lam Research rose $5.79, or 3.9 percent, to $155.84. KLA-Tencor rose $3.18, or 3.6 percent, to $92.01.

Energy stocks were on the other end of the spectrum. Pioneer Natural Resources fell $5.70, or 4.2 percent, to $129.64, while Newfield Exploration lost $1.39, or 5 percent, to $26.44.

Traders also continued to bid up shares in companies whose earnings topped analysts' forecasts.

Tyson Foods climbed $3.60, or 5.7 percent, to $66.90. The meat processor's forecasts also pleased investors. ON Semiconductor jumped $1.23, or 8.1 percent, to $16.33.

Some companies' results disappointed the market.

Armstrong Flooring slumped 17.5 percent after the company's latest quarterly results fell well short of analysts' forecasts. The stock slid $3.03 to $14.25.

The market welcomed the proposed combination of NxStage Medical and Germany's Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. NxStage, a medical device company, agreed to be acquired by Fresenius for $30 a share in a cash deal valued at about $2 billion. NxStage shares vaulted $6.53, or 28.2 percent, to $29.67.

Oil prices fell. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 19 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $49.39 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $52.37 a barrel in London.

In other energy futures trading, wholesale gasoline dipped 2 cents to $1.63 a gallon. Heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.64 a gallon. Natural gas gained 3 cents to $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold added 10 cents to $1,264.70 an ounce. Silver held steady at $16.25 an ounce. Copper rose 2 cents to $2.91 a pound.

The U.S. dollar climbed to 110.72 from 110.67 yen on Friday. It weakened against the euro, which rose to $1.1793 from $1.1769. The euro was below $1.06 as recently as April, before the dollar began weakening steadily.

Markets in Europe were mixed. Germany's DAX fell 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.1 percent. The FTSE 100 in Britain edged 0.3 percent higher. Earlier in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.5 percent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.1 percent.

Related Content
Another milestone for stocks: Most boring market in decades
NEW YORK — This year's run to a record for the stock market has been one of the least eventful in decades. Just don't get ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.