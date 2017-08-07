Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Lost Purple Hearts returned to families of dead soldiers

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
World War II veteran Luke Gasparre, 93, salutes during the singing of the national anthem at a ceremony recognizing National Purple Heart Day which reunited families with previously lost Purple Hearts, Monday Aug. 7, 2017, at Federal Hall in New York. 'It hits you in the heart,' said Gasparre, who received a Purple Heart during combat in France in 1944. 'Here I am alive and my other soldier friends are not here.'

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — The families of seven dead U.S servicemen gathered Monday to receive lost Purple Heart medals their loved ones had earned in four wars.

An eighth veteran was present for the ceremony at the historic Federal Hall on Wall Street on Monday, which was National Purple Heart Day.

The group Purple Hearts Reunited, based in Georgia, Vt., has made it its mission to track down misplaced medals. Founder Zachariah Fike said as many as five are found each week across the country.

Seven of those medals returned went to men who served in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The eighth was presented to Army Specialist Daniel Swift, a firefighter injured by a roadside bomb in 2004 in Iraq as a member of the National Guard. In his honor, the ceremony opened to the sound of the Fire Department of New York's bagpipe band.

Rebecca Crofts, 72, was 10 when her dad, WWII Staff Sgt. Bernard Eldon Snow, of Santa Barbara, Calif., misplaced his medal.

“‘Little Becky, have you seen my medal?'” Crofts, of Superior, Wis,, quoted him as saying. “I began hunting for it and never found it.”

Snow's medal was eventually recovered in a California jewelry shop and returned to the Purple Heart Foundation.

A tearful Crofts was handed a folded American flag honoring her father.

The Purple Hearts were presented framed, next to each recipient's military rank.

Besides Snow and Swift, the Purple Hearts went to: Army Pvt. Frank Lyman Dunnell Jr., of Buffalo; Staff Sgt. George Wesley Roles, of Edna, Kan.; 1st Lt. Brian Woolley Flavelle, of North Caldwell, N.J.; Pvt. Dan Lawrence Feragen, of Carlyle, Mont.; Pvt. 1st Class Jack Carl Kightlinger, of Franklin, Pa.; and Pvt. 1st Class Andrew Thomas Calhoun, of Great Bridge, Va.

The first Purple Heart was created by George Washington when he commanded the army serving the colonies that became the United States. Washington was sworn in as the first U.S. president at Federal Hall, then the nation's capital building.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.