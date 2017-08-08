Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

UK police seek jogger who pushed woman into path of bus

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 7:09 a.m.
In this image taken from surveillance camera video released by London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 shows a male jogger top right running towards a woman, bottom right, on Putney Bridge in London. British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus. London's Metropolitan Police force released surveillance camera footage Tuesday of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge. It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting her. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
In this image taken from surveillance camera video released by London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 shows a male jogger, right, colliding into a woman on Putney Bridge in London. British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus. London's Metropolitan Police force released surveillance camera footage Tuesday of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge. It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting her. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
In this image taken from surveillance camera video released by London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 shows a male jogger, right, after colliding into a woman who fell into the road on Putney Bridge in London. British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus. London's Metropolitan Police force released surveillance camera footage Tuesday of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge. It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting her. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
In this image taken from surveillance camera video released by London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 shows a male jogger, right, after colliding into a woman who fell into the road on Putney Bridge in London. British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus. London's Metropolitan Police force released surveillance camera footage Tuesday of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge. It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting her. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

LONDON — British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus.

London's Metropolitan Police force released surveillance camera footage Tuesday of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge.

It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting her.

Sgt. Mat Knowles said “it was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.”

Police say the woman saw the jogger running back across the bridge about 15 minutes later and tried in vain to speak to him.

Officers are seeking a white man in his 30s with brown eyes and short brown hair.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.