World

Trump says nations 'must be tough' on North Korea

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
In this Aug. 5, 2017, photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, right, speaks to Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi before a Security Council vote on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program at U.N. headquarters. The strongest U.N. sanctions in a generation may still prove no match for North Korea’s relentless nuclear weapons ambitions. Even in diplomatic triumph, the Trump administration is gambling that it has enough time to test if economic pressure can get Kim Jong Un’s totalitarian government to end its missile advances and atomic weapons tests (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his top envoy to the U.N. say the latest sanctions against North Korea are necessary to try to curb the reclusive nation's nuclear program.

Trump early Tuesday tweeted: "After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!"

U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley told NBC's "Today" show that she isn't sure whether the sanctions will work. North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has expressed no interest in walking away from his nuclear and ballistic missile program, and the country has survived past sanctions.

But Haley says the sanctions force Kim to rethink his "endgame." She said: "He has to decide. If he strikes the United States, is that something he can win?"

