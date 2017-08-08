Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Job openings increase nationally
Brian Bowling | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
Getty Images
Amazon employees aid job seekers through the registration process during a jobs fair at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on August 2, 2017 in Robbinsville, New Jersey. The American commerce company hosted 'Amazon Jobs Day' with job fairs across the country to hire 50,000 positions for their fulfillment centers nationwide.

Updated 2 hours ago

Employers nationwide were trying to fill 6.2 million jobs at the end of June, with the health care and social assistance industry having the most openings at 1.1 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The monthly trend from May to June was an increase of 461,000 openings, with about 4 percent of all jobs vacant.

Employers filled 5.4 million jobs during the month, but workers left 5.2 million jobs.

By comparison there were 5.5 million job openings in private industry and government at the end of June 2016.

The largest monthly increases in job openings were in professional and business services, health care and social assistance and construction. Geographically, the largest increases in openings were in the Midwest and West.

The separations in June 2017 included 3.1 million instances where workers quit, another 1.7 million where workers were laid off or fired and 389,000 instances where workers moved, retired, became disabled or died.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

