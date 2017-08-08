Job openings increase nationally

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Employers nationwide were trying to fill 6.2 million jobs at the end of June, with the health care and social assistance industry having the most openings at 1.1 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The monthly trend from May to June was an increase of 461,000 openings, with about 4 percent of all jobs vacant.

Employers filled 5.4 million jobs during the month, but workers left 5.2 million jobs.

By comparison there were 5.5 million job openings in private industry and government at the end of June 2016.

The largest monthly increases in job openings were in professional and business services, health care and social assistance and construction. Geographically, the largest increases in openings were in the Midwest and West.

The separations in June 2017 included 3.1 million instances where workers quit, another 1.7 million where workers were laid off or fired and 389,000 instances where workers moved, retired, became disabled or died.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.