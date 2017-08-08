Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

US natural gas exports exceed imports in some months
Brian Bowling | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
The Dominion Energy's Cove Point LNG Terminal's offshore loading platform, a mile offshore seen from the nature preserve that surrounds the plant in Lusby, Md.

The United States is on its way to being a net exporter of natural gas for the first time since 1958 when the completion of the TransCanada pipeline opened the northeastern U.S. markets to Western Canadian natural gas, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday.

In three of the first five months of this year — February, April and May — net exports of natural gas exceeded net imports. If the trend continues, the country will become an annual net exporter of natural gas.

Increased production from the Marcellus and other deep shale structures — primarily in Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Louisiana — have reduced the amount of gas the country imports from Canada and some pipelines that previously carried gas into the United States have been reversed and carry gas to Canada, the agency reported.

Development of the pipeline along the southern border has led Mexico to buy more U.S. natural gas to offset declines in its own production and to fuel growth in its industrial and power generation sectors.

The United States is also exporting more liquefied natural gas.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

