World

Alabama woman's $2.5M lawsuit claims toddler was burned while in Tennessee police custody

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 8:39 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — An Alabama woman sued several Tennessee agencies, saying her civil rights were violated when she was arrested in 2016 and lost her children and job.

Decatur resident Tracy Marie Garth, 34, filed suit in federal court in April for $2.5 million, saying she was held in the Williamson County jail for two weeks without being allowed to make a phone call after her arrest on traffic violations, news outlets reported.

A Franklin officer got warrants for Garth's arrest after accusing her of speeding, passing a dump truck, hitting a traffic cone and fleeing police.

According to court documents, the arresting officer observed both children were not properly restrained in the vehicle, the Tennessean newspaper reported. The officer got warrants for three counts of felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon — the vehicle, two counts of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, driving on closed roads, speeding, improper passing, failing to stop at a red light and two counts of child restraint violations.

The lawsuit said after her arrest, Garth's two children — an 8-month-old and 25-month-old — were taken to the Franklin Police Department, where one sustained severe burns. Police said the child “suffered disfiguring burns to his mouth, chin and chest,” by hot water after pushing a dispenser in the department's break room.

The City of Franklin said in a statement that Garth was unable to provide numbers for next of kin once she was arrested on charges that included reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, two counts of violating the child restraint law and two counts of felony evading.

The city declined to address all claims in the case, but noted that “there are two sides to every story.”

Garth couldn't post bail in a timely manner because she wasn't allowed to bring her purse with money and debit cards to jail, according to the lawsuit. Garth alleges she lost her job because she wasn't allowed to call a friend to post her bail until 14 days after the arrest, the lawsuit states. The document alleges a child services investigator filed a petition containing false information to put the children in foster care.

