Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Weaker Franklin crosses Yucatan, aims for Mexico mainland

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
Soldiers stand in the rain next to letters spelling out the town name Mahahual as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Franklin in Mahahual, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
Clouds hang over the beach in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Franklin, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.

Updated 5 hours ago

MEXICO CITY — A weakened Tropical Storm Franklin emerged over the Bay of Campeche early Tuesday evening after crossing the Yucatan Peninsula on a path expected to produce a second landfall on Mexico's central Gulf coast later this week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm's center was 40 miles northwest of Campeche and was heading west-northwest at 12 mph.

Franklin's maximum sustained winds slowed to 40 mph once it came ashore on Yucatan's Caribbean coast overnight, but it was expected to strengthen again Wednesday while crossing the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It was predicted to move ashore a second time late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Mexico Civil Protection director Ricardo de la Cruz said at a news conference that the initial impact on Yucatan's Caribbean coast was not as bad as initially feared. Trees were down and power was out in some areas, he said.

"The second impact could even be stronger than the first," De la Cruz warned.

Franklin's rains posed the threat of flash floods and mudslides in the mountains of central Mexico.

Three to six inches of rain were forecast for Yucatan, with localized amounts of up to 12 inches.

A hurricane watch was in effect for Mexico's coast from Veracruz to Rio Panuco. A tropical storm warning was posted from Rio Lagartos to Sabancuy and from Veracruz to Rio Panuco. Tropical storm-force winds extended up to 140 miles from the center.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.