World

Prehistoric crocodile named after Lemmy from Motorhead

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
This June 26, 2015 file photo shows Motorhead bassist Lemmy Kilmister performing on the Pyramid stage during Glastonbury Music Festival at Worthy Farm, Glastonbury, England. London's Natural History Museum announced Aug. 8, 2017, that scientists have named a prehistoric crocodile after Kilmister.

Updated 3 hours ago

LONDON — Scientists have named a prehistoric crocodile described as “one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the earth” after late Motorhead frontman and British heavy metal icon Lemmy Kilmister.

London's Natural History Museum says the fossil of what's now known as Lemmysuchus obtusidens was dug up in England in the early 20th century but was incorrectly categorized with other sea crocodiles found in the area.

Researchers recently took another look at the specimen and gave it a new classification and a scientific name of its own.

The fossil is housed at the museum. Curator Lorna Steel suggested it be named after Kilmister, who died in 2015. She says in a statement that “we'd like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus.”

