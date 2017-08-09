Labor force participation is holding steady
About 62.9 percent of people 16 and older nationwide were employed or actively looking for work in July, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The ratio has been relatively constant for the past four years, fluctuating between 62.4 percent and 63.3 percent. By comparison, labor force participation peaked in the first part of 2000, with 67.3 percent of working-age people either employed or actively looking for a job.
The participation rate by age group has also been relatively constant with about 55.5 percent of people who are between the ages of 16 and 24 participating in the labor force, about 81.8 percent of people 25 to 54 participating and about 40.1 percent of people 55 and older participating.
The unemployment rate has dropped from 4.9 percent in July 2016 to 4.3 percent last month. The steady labor force participation rate shows that the drop was mainly because of people finding work rather than people giving up their job searches.
