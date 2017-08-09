Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Prosecutor: Officers won't face charges in teen's death

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
In this image from a July 25, 2017 police body camera video released by District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Aries Clark, 16, raises a black BB gun that looked like a handgun at officers before he was shot in Marion, Ark.
In this image from a July 25, 2017 police body camera video released by District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Aries Clark, 16, holds a black BB gun that looked like a handgun before he was shot in Marion, Ark.
In this image from a July 25, 2017 police body camera video released by District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Aries Clark, 16, holds a black BB gun that looked like a handgun before he was shot in Marion, Ark.
In this image from a July 25, 2017 police body camera video released by District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Aries Clark, 16, holds a black BB gun that looked like a handgun before he was shot in Marion, Ark.

Updated 1 hour ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A black teenager who was killed by police outside an emergency youth center in eastern Arkansas pointed a BB gun that looked like a handgun at officers before he was shot, a prosecutor said Wednesday in announcing no charges would be filed against the officers.

Body camera footage shows 16-year-old Aries Clark raised what appeared to be a pistol but was later determined to be a black BB gun before he was shot on July 25 outside East Arkansas Youth Services in Marion, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said.

Ellington said the two officers who fired their weapons, Brannon Hinkle and Wesley Smith, were justified in using lethal force.

Audio from the footage indicates officers “ordered, encouraged and begged” Clark to drop his weapon, Ellington wrote in a letter to the head of the Arkansas State Police, which investigated the shooting.

“Clark's actions that day brought about the circumstances that threatened the lives of at least four law enforcement officers had the gun he brandished been a firearm, as was perceived by the responding officers, and I cannot find that the officers acted criminally,” Ellington wrote. “Therefore, I find the officers were justified under these circumstances and no criminal charges will be filed in the matter.”

The prosecutor also released body camera footage and a cellphone video, one of which appears to show Clark holding a pistol and raising it before he was shot. Police recovered a 1911 BB pistol from the location where Clark fell after he was shot.

Clark and Hinkle both fired shots, but only Smith's shots hit the teen, according to Ellington's letter. Hinkle was on the southwest side of the building, while Smith was behind a tree on the building's northwest side.

The shelter contracts with the state to provide services to children in foster care or who have been involved in the juvenile justice system. Ellington said Clark had been placed at the facility by court order, but had left and was trying to gain entry.

An attorney reported as representing the family of Aries Clark didn't immediately respond to a message Wednesday afternoon.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.