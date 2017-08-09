Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Suspended Fox host sues reporter over alleged lewd texts

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 9:18 p.m.
Fox News announced on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, that EricBolling has been suspended while it investigates a report that “The Specialists” co-host sent at least three female colleagues a lewd text message. Bolling’s lawyer calls the accusations untrue and says he and his client are cooperating with the investigation.

Updated 4 hours ago

NEW YORK — Suspended Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday sued the reporter who broke the story that he had allegedly sent lewd text messages to colleagues.

Bolling filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit in New York state Supreme Court against Yashar Ali, a Huffington Post contributing writer. The cable news host said Ali damaged his reputation through what Bolling called the “highly reckless publication of actionable false and misleading statements about the plaintiff's conduct and character,” according to the suit.

Bolling was suspended over the weekend pending an internal investigation that a Fox spokesperson said is underway.

Ali wrote last week that Bolling is accused of sending unsolicited photos of male genitalia to co-workers over several years.

On Wednesday, the reporter tweeted that he stands by his story and will protect his sources. Ali also wrote that he is not going to stop reporting on Bolling “or anyone else. I've had family members killed/jailed in Iran, a lawsuit isn't going to scare me.”

Bolling's lawyer, Michael J. Bowe, said in a statement: “This anonymously sourced and uncorroborated story is false, defamatory, and obviously intended to destroy this good man's career and family. We will defend Eric aggressively in court, where actual facts, based on evidence, testimony, and cross-examination, will belie these anonymous accusations.”

Bolling tweeted that he “will continue to fight against these false smear attacks! THANK YOU FOR CONTINUED SUPPORT.”

Huffington Post is not involved in the legal action.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.