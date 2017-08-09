Franklin becomes 1st Atlantic hurricane as it bears down at Mexico

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Franklin roared toward Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rain and heavy wind.

Franklin strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Wednesday and its expected landfall on the coastline of Veracruz state early Thursday will be its second on Mexican territory in three days. As a tropical storm, Franklin made a relatively mild run across the Yucatan Peninsula earlier in the week.

#Franklin is now a hurricane - the 1st of the 2017 Atlantic TC season. Average Atlantic 1st hurricane formation date is August 10. pic.twitter.com/7hF4jBbvPk — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 9, 2017

Authorities in Veracruz ordered classes cancelled at public schools as a precautionary measure. Schools are frequently used as storm shelters in Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Franklin had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph late Wednesday night. The storm was expected to gain power as it moved across the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Franklin's center was 70 miles north of the city of Veracruz, and it was heading west at 13 mph.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the coast from Veracruz city north to Cabo Rojo. A hurricane watch extended north from Cabo Rojo to Rio Panuco.

Franklin strengthens to the 1st Hurricane as it swirls toward Veracruz, Mexico with damaging winds & flooding rain. https://t.co/HfgqJDuu9W pic.twitter.com/qjxBm8rKQd — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 9, 2017

Mexico Civil Defense director Ricardo de la Cruz said Tuesday that the storm's impact on Yucatan was not as bad as initially feared, with some trees down and power out in some areas.

But, he warned, "the second impact could even be stronger than the first."

The area Franklin was expected to pass across north of Veracruz city early Thursday has been battered by deadly mudslides and flooding in the past.

Forecasters said Franklin could drop 4 to 8 inches of rain, with localized amounts of up to 15 inches.