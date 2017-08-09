Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Franklin becomes 1st Atlantic hurricane as it bears down at Mexico

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 9:15 p.m.
Fishermen move their boats, normally moored in the Gulf of Mexico, onto a coastal road to protect them ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Franklin, in the port city of Veracruz, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017.
A woman ties down the frame of a beachfront business as she prepares for the arrival of Tropical Storm Franklin, in the port city of Veracruz, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Franklin roared toward Mexico's central Gulf coast early Thursday, threatening to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with torrential rain and heavy wind.

Franklin strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Wednesday and its expected landfall on the coastline of Veracruz state early Thursday will be its second on Mexican territory in three days. As a tropical storm, Franklin made a relatively mild run across the Yucatan Peninsula earlier in the week.

Authorities in Veracruz ordered classes cancelled at public schools as a precautionary measure. Schools are frequently used as storm shelters in Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Franklin had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph late Wednesday night. The storm was expected to gain power as it moved across the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Franklin's center was 70 miles north of the city of Veracruz, and it was heading west at 13 mph.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the coast from Veracruz city north to Cabo Rojo. A hurricane watch extended north from Cabo Rojo to Rio Panuco.

Mexico Civil Defense director Ricardo de la Cruz said Tuesday that the storm's impact on Yucatan was not as bad as initially feared, with some trees down and power out in some areas.

But, he warned, "the second impact could even be stronger than the first."

The area Franklin was expected to pass across north of Veracruz city early Thursday has been battered by deadly mudslides and flooding in the past.

Forecasters said Franklin could drop 4 to 8 inches of rain, with localized amounts of up to 15 inches.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.