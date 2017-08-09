Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Inflatable Trump chicken takes roost outside White House

Wire Reports | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
This image from video, shows a inflatable chicken on the Ellipse, just south of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. The giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of the commander in chief transfixed tourists and television cameras in the nation’s capital.

Updated 7 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Trump may be out of town, but one plucky protester is keeping an eye on the White House.

A giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of the commander in chief transfixed tourists and television cameras in the nation's capital Wednesday afternoon.

Twitter users quickly posted dozens of images of the irate-looking fowl with a golden pompadour seemingly glaring down at the White House from a nearby green space known as the Ellipse. The chicken even appeared clearly in the background of a major news network's live interview.

The chicken balloon, designed by Seattle artist Casey Latiolais and produced in China, was placed on the Ellipse, just south of the White House and near the Washington Monument. Balloon owner and documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar said he wanted to make a statement about the president being a "weak and ineffective leader."

The balloon has appeared in Washington before, most recently before a protest in April to pressure Trump into releasing his tax returns. It even has its own Twitter account: @TaxMarchChicken.

And yes, Brar secured the permits for the balloon from the National Park Service and the Secret Service.

"The tallest thing they usually allow on the Ellipse is the national Christmas tree," he said. "They gave me a waiver for the 30-foot chicken Don."

