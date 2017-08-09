Inflatable Trump chicken takes roost outside White House

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — President Trump may be out of town, but one plucky protester is keeping an eye on the White House.

A giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of the commander in chief transfixed tourists and television cameras in the nation's capital Wednesday afternoon.

Twitter users quickly posted dozens of images of the irate-looking fowl with a golden pompadour seemingly glaring down at the White House from a nearby green space known as the Ellipse. The chicken even appeared clearly in the background of a major news network's live interview.

A massive inflatable chicken with orange hair is currently staring down the White House https://t.co/WMSAddfYXA pic.twitter.com/0Mh4ubd0MO — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 9, 2017

The chicken balloon, designed by Seattle artist Casey Latiolais and produced in China, was placed on the Ellipse, just south of the White House and near the Washington Monument. Balloon owner and documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar said he wanted to make a statement about the president being a "weak and ineffective leader."

As renovation work begins on the White House an inflatable chicken mimicking US President Donald Trump nests nearby #whitehousechicken pic.twitter.com/bFtwigR000 — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 10, 2017

The balloon has appeared in Washington before, most recently before a protest in April to pressure Trump into releasing his tax returns. It even has its own Twitter account: @TaxMarchChicken.

And yes, Brar secured the permits for the balloon from the National Park Service and the Secret Service.

"The tallest thing they usually allow on the Ellipse is the national Christmas tree," he said. "They gave me a waiver for the 30-foot chicken Don."