World

Police: Woman posts Snapchat video of herself being raped

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 12:51 a.m.
James Allen

Updated 4 hours ago

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — Authorities say a woman posted Snapchat video of herself being raped, and a friend who saw it alerted police.

Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten says he believes the video clearly shows a sexual assault taking place.

He says it's unclear whether the young woman live-streamed the attack or posted the video shortly afterward.

"It's obviously horrific, but at least it allowed us to put a stop to the situation and make a quick arrest in this case," VanEerten said.

Police in Danbury Township near Marblehead say they arrested 77-year-old James Allen on a rape charge Tuesday, the day the video was posted.

Allen is being held on a $1 million bond. He appeared in court Wednesday and told a judge he didn't have an attorney but plans on hiring one.

VanEerten says it appears the woman was impaired while recording the video. He's asking people to stop sharing it on social media.

