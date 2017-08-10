Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump escalates feud with Senate leader over health care

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 9:15 a.m.
AFP/Getty Images
This file photo taken on August 8, 2017 shows US President Donald Trump speaking about North Korea at a meeting with administration officials on the opioid addiction crisis at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Ky. listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill Washington. A top White House aide and a Fox News host are criticizing McConnell after the Senate majority leader said people think Congress hasn't achieved anything this year partly because President Donald Trump has created 'excessive expectations.'

Updated 5 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is escalating a feud with his party's leader in the Senate. Trump is expressing disbelief that that Sen. Mitch McConnell couldn't persuade a Republican majority to pass a health care bill.

Trump tweeted Thursday: "Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!"

The president bristled this week after McConnell told a crowd in Kentucky that Trump had "not been in this line of work before" and had "excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process."

Trump retorted on Twitter that "Senator Mitch McConnell said I had 'excessive expectations,' but I don't think so."

GOP senators have talked about moving on to other priorities, but Trump has not relented.

