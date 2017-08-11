Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Baby found in plastic bag doing 'remarkably well'

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
Elmira Police
Harriette Hoyt

Updated 49 minutes ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. — Officials say an 8-month-old baby found abandoned in a plastic bag left in the backyard of an upstate New York home is doing “remarkably well.”

Chemung County Assistant District Attorney Terry Northrup says the infant remains in stable condition at a Rochester hospital Friday, three days after she was found in a white plastic garbage bag left near bushes behind a home in Elmira.

Authorities say the child's teenage mother, Harriette Hoyt, of Sayre, Pa., abandoned her child in the yard around noon last Saturday. Neighbors checking on an animal-like sound coming from the yard discovered the baby early Tuesday afternoon.

Hoyt, who turned 17 on June 29, was charged with attempted murder. She remains in the county jail on $250,000 cash bail.

The public advocate lawyer representing her wasn't available for comment.

