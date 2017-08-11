Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Rotting foot horrifies family at burial for family patriarch

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
This Thursday Aug. 10, 2017 photo shows Mount Holiness Memorial Park caretaker Bill Plog as he stands by the burial plot of Cleveland Butler, in Butler, N.J.

Updated 5 minutes ago

BUTLER, N.J. — Mourners at a New Jersey cemetery received a horrific shock when a corpse's rotting foot from an adjoining grave was uncovered during a New York City man's burial.

After Cleveland Butler died following a stroke at a Brooklyn nursing home, the 85-year-old man's family gathered for his funeral last week at Mount Holiness Memorial Park in Butler. The Daily News of New York reports the burial uncovered a moldering foot of a neighboring corpse that fell on top of Butler's coffin during the eulogy.

Workers then quickly filled in the grave. Daughter Sandra Butler called the incident traumatizing.

“It was too much and no one said anything to us. ... They just dumped the dirt in the plot like it was normal, like it's nothing to them,” she said.

Caretaker Bill Plog said he is surprised this hasn't happened more often, given that wood caskets deteriorate over time. He said the grave plot next to Butler's is from 1969.

Plog said it's unfortunate that it happened, “but this is a graveyard.”

Plog said that the decision to quickly fill up the grave was common sense and that he didn't want to incite an argument with grieving family and friends.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.