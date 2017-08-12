Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Bomb blast kills 15 in southwestern Pakistan

The Associated Press | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
Pakistani volunteers and soldiers carry a blast victim in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Pakistan's army says 'terrorists' have targeted a military truck with a bomb killing many soldiers and civilians.
Pakistani volunteers help an injured person awaiting an ambulance to take them to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistan's army says “terrorists” have targeted a military truck with a bomb killing eight soldiers and seven civilians in the southwestern city of Quetta.

A military statement Saturday says the bomb also wounded 25 people, including 15 civilians. It says incendiary explosives were used in the blast that sparked fires in nearby vehicles.

Sarfraz Bugti, the home minister for Baluchistan, said the blast took place near a private hospital but its nature is still being investigated. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Baluchistan borders Iran and Afghanistan and has been the scene of a low level insurgency by Baloch separatists groups who want a greater share of the province's mineral and gas resources. Militant groups operating in the province have previously claimed responsibility for attacking security forces.

