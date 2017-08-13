Oil tanker crash snarls traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A fiery crash involving an overturned oil tanker has snarled traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike.
So about the NJ turnpike right now... pic.twitter.com/pKUKJcZLni— Matt Costantini (@matt_costantini) August 13, 2017
The accident occurred shortly before noon Sunday near milepost 56.9 in Chesterfield Township. The tanker driver was able to get out of the vehicle unharmed, and authorities say no crash-related injuries were reported.
State police say all northbound on the stretch of the highway were shut down after the crash for about two hours, causing some extensive travel delays.
New Jersey Turnpike overturned tanker truck explodes on the New Jersey Turnpike closed both sides pic.twitter.com/jdfmGjyZnf— Yidel M (@Yidel_M) August 13, 2017
But several lanes had reopened by 2 p.m., while the cleanup was ongoing, and conditions were improving as the day progressed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.