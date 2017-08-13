Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

N.Y. man pleads not guilty to murder of mom, sister, 3rd woman

Wire Reports | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
Bobby Vanderhall

Updated 1 hour ago

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A man accused of bludgeoning his mother, sister and another woman in a deadly hammer attack on New York's Long Island has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Prosecutor Ani Pulaski said Bobby Vanderhall is being held without bail after his arraignment Sunday.

The 34-year-old Vanderhall was arrested Saturday on murder charges in the deaths of his mother, Lynn Reichenbach-Vanderhall; his sister, Melissa Vanderhall; and visitor Janel Simpson.

Officials said a fourth woman, Candace Murray, escaped the house and jumped on a neighbor's car to get help, screaming, "He's trying to kill us! He's trying to kill us!" according to officials.

"During the attack on his mother, he also used a knife to stab her multiple times," Pulaski added.

Nassau County police say Vanderhall had a history of emotional problems, and his mother had gotten a protective order against him and had thrown him out of their Hempstead home. Police say Vanderhall used a large hammer to break through the basement door, then attacked the women.

