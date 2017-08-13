Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Sheriff: Three dead after shooting at auto racing event in Wisconsin

Wire Reports | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 38 minutes ago

UNION GROVE, Wis. — A Wisconsin sheriff says three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said authorities responded to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports about shots being fired.

Beth says the three men were shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor. No suspects have been arrested.

The shootings occurred as rival gangs from Milwaukee and Chicago clashed, according to police. The sheriff also said that the gangs have caused problems at the race track in the past.

Two men died at the scene, and the third died while en route to a hospital. The sheriff says at least two of the men were from Aurora, Ill.

“They have no idea what happened, what caused this,” the sheriff said after getting a statement from friends of the victims.

The sheriff's office estimated that more than 5,000 people were at the raceway for an event known as “Larry's Fun Fest.”

Union Grove is about 25 miles south of Milwaukee.

