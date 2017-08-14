Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: 17 people locked inside rig at Texas gas station

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 6:33 a.m.
Lauren Kendrick | KRGV-TV
Police in Texas say 17 people were found locked inside a tractor-trailer parked outside a gas station.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Edinburg Assistant Police Chief Oscar Trevino tells KGBT-TV the immigrants from several different countries may have been locked inside the 18-wheeler for at least eight hours before being freed by officers Sunday morning.

None of the people inside the tractor-trailer required medical attention. Trevino says two people believed to be in charge of the rig were detained.

The television station reports Edinburg police responded after getting an anonymous call from someone saying a relative was trapped inside the tractor-trailer with several others.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the agency is investigating the case.

The incident comes more than three weeks after 10 people died and several others were rescued from a sweltering rig in San Antonio.

